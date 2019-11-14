SILVER CREEK — Lawrence Theodore Brandenburger, 87, of Silver Creek passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek, with the Rev. William L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Clarks, with military honors by Silver Creek American Legion Post 263 and a United States Military Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 6, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Lawrence was born May 4, 1932, to Frank and Clara (Duester) Brandenburger on the family farm near Silver Creek. He attended District 45 right by his house until the eighth grade. He then started farming with his father and brother until he enlisted with the United States Army. During his service, he was stationed in Germany before coming back to farm.
On June 19, 1956, he married Marjorie Johnson at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow (rural Genoa). They made their home close to the family farm until they built on his grandparents’ home place in 2009. Lawrence was a lifelong farmer in the Silver Creek area.
He enjoyed going to Colorado and traveling with Marjorie. He served three years on the Clarks Farmers Co-op Board and was a lifetime member of the FFA. He loved to go to farm auctions and cattle and bull sales. He also loved to go hunting in the fall. He was very proud of his family farm of 100 years and received the Pioneer Award in 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie of Silver Creek; children, Daniel (Michele) Brandenburger of Glenvil, Robert Brandenburger of Aurora, Colo., Kevin (Cheryl) Brandenburger of Lincoln, Timothy (Jane) Brandenburger of Madison, Michelle (Enis) Price of Rockwell, Iowa, and Steven (Dorothy) Brandenburger of Silver Creek; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Genevieve Borowiak of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward (Beverly) Brandenburger and Raymond (Charlotte) Brandenburger; a sister, Laura (John) Tarnick; an infant brother, Lloyd; and a brother-in-law, Dominic Borowiak.