SILVER CREEK — Lawrence Theodore Brandenburger, 87, of Silver Creek passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek, with the Rev. William L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Clarks, with military honors by Silver Creek American Legion Post 263 and United States Military Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 6, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.