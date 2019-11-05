ALBION — Lawrence Berger, 96, of Albion, formerly of Spalding, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Lawrence Vincent Berger, the son of Vincent and Anna (Herkert) Berger, was born Feb. 13, 1923, on the family farm west of Spalding. He attended elementary school and graduated from Spalding Academy in 1940. Following graduation, he remained on the farm to assist his father with the farm work.
Lawrence married Catherine “Kitty” Birkby on Jan. 16, 1950, at the Church of the Visitation in O’Connor. The couple continued farming and raised their five children: Patricia, Jeanne, Robert, Ann and Rita. Lawrence had a lifelong interest in farming, continuing to help on the farm into his 90s, until his health would no longer allow him to do so.
Lawrence was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where he served on the finance board, and also served as treasurer of school districts 38 and 55 for several years. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Patricia and John Kelley of Falmouth, Mass., Jeanne and Jeff Carr of St. Augustine, Fla., Robert and Noreen Berger of Spalding, Ann and Bob Prokopec of Clarkson, and Rita and Roger Olsen of Aurora; 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Karin and Mark Sloan of Hingham, Mass., Michael and Rachel Kelley of Easton, Mass., Kristin Kelley of Mansfield, Mass., Cheryl and James Atchison of Richmond, Va., Erin and Derek Kozub of Solon, Ohio, Julie and Ryan VanRoy of Gretna, Michelle and Stephen Hoff of Aurora, Jill and Cody Roberts of Greeley, Colo., Tim and Jenna Prokopec of Clarkson, Kevin Prokopec of Clarkson, and Daniel and Taylor Olsen of Phillips; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Caroline Glaser of Spalding; a sister-in-law, Theresa Berger of Spalding; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kitty Berger; a sister, Mary Berger; a brother and sister-in-law, Lewis and Margaret Berger; a brother, Francis Berger; and a brother-in-law, Francis Glaser.