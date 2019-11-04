SPALDING — Lawrence Berger, formerly of Spalding, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Jim Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Dolce-Scheef Mortuary of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.