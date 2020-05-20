LaVonne Buettner, 78

LINCOLN — LaVonne Grace (Larsen) Buettner, 78, of Lincoln died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
A memorial Mass will be at 3 p.m. Friday at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Lincoln, with the Revs. Brian Connor and Paul Colling officiating. Her body was donated to science hoping it will be of help in finding a cure for others who have ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Lavonne was born Nov. 23, 1941, on a Sunday morning at home to Raymond E. Larsen and Ina Fay Lyon Larsen Rothfuss. She graduated from Grand Island High School with the class of 1959, and lived in the same home until she married. She married Ronald G. Buettner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island on Nov. 28, 1959. To this union four children were born: Susan Marie, Ronald “Joe,” John Paul and William Todd.
Lavonne was a stay-at-home mom while the children were young. She also worked in a couple factories, operated her own cleaning business and enjoyed being a caregiver to many. Her favorite job outside the home was cooking at Lexington St. Ann’s Catholic School, where everyone enjoyed the large homemade cinnamon rolls and cookies she made with love. In fact, there was never a time when she didn’t have some type of rolls, cookies, cakes or something else made with love available to anyone who visited.
She joined the Catholic Church in 1960, and was always been grateful she made the choice to become Catholic. She helped the church in many ways by taking pictures of mass, was a Eucharist Minister, was part of the CEC team, made meals for shut-ins, often visited the care home and helped with mass there. She was very much a part of a 12-step program and sponsored an Alateen group. She was always willing to help others and was friendly, kind and a good listener to all.
Lavonne loved being a mom, enjoyed her boys’ sports events and helped them grow into honest fine young men. Each of her 18 grandchildren were very special to her and a big part of her life. They gave her 40 great-grandchildren. She remembered all of their birthdays and made sure they had a homemade cake and gifts. They all knew they were important to her and loved by her. In 2017, Lavonne and Ron moved from their home of 40 years in Lexington to Lincoln to be closer to their family and their doctors. In July 2019, she was diagnosed with ALS and entered in hospice care on Christmas Eve, 2019. While in Lincoln, they joined the North American Martyrs Catholic Church and she immediately joined many groups. Her favorite was the Alpha group.
She is survived by husband, Ron of Lincoln; three sons and daughters-in-law, R. Joe and Lillian of Holdrege, John and Kim of Lincoln and Bill and Susan of Lincoln; and two sisters- and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Richard Buettner of Virginia, and Pat and Jack Buettner of Arizona.
Lavonne was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ina Larsen; her stepfather, Al Rothfuss; a daughter Susan Marie; a sister, Marilyn Meyer and husband, Bill; a brother, Melvin Larsen and wife, Ann; two sisters-in-law, Linda Buettner and Carolyn Jorgensen; and a sister-in-law Clarice Luther and husband, Gerald.
Memorials can be made to N.A.M. Altar Society, 1101 Isaac Drive, Lincoln, NE 68521; St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery, 1214 N. Tyler St., Lexington, NE 68850; or ALS in the Heartland, 1320 S. 119th St., Omaha, NE 68144.