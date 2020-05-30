SPALDING — LaVon M. Glesinger, 86, of Spalding passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Spalding. In an effort to keep our community safe, we strongly encourage those feeling ill or who are part of an at-risk population (e.g., the elderly or immune-compromised, etc.) to please stay home. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions set by the CDC, no more than 25 people will be allowed in at one time. During visitation, social distancing methods of no hugging or hand shaking will be practiced.
There will be a private family service with burial to follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Spalding.
There will be a video of the funeral service on LaVon’s obituary page following the service.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.