Lauretta Neuhaus, 97

CENTRAL CITY — Lauretta Cecelia Urban Neuhaus, 97, of Central City, went to her heavenly home Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Cottonwood Assisted Living in Central City.
Public graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the Polk Cemetery with Pastor Ricardo Riqueza officiating. There will be no visitation due to COVID-19. Burial will be in the Polk Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and the Polk Senior Center. Condolences can be sent to www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Lauretta was born on a farm south of Clarkson on Nov. 22, 1922, to Joseph and Matilda (Jedlicka) Urban. She was a 1941 graduate of Clarkson High School. During World War II, she worked at the Martin Bomber Plant in Bellevue.
On June 29, 1946, she married Arnold Neuhaus. They made their home in Polk. Together, they operated the Polk Movie Theater and Coin–Up Laundry.
Lauretta enjoyed boating, gardening, volunteering, and attending the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She held memberships in Trinity Lutheran Church, WELCA, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Lauretta was President of the Polk Senior Center for 30 years. She was awarded the KOLN-TV Sunshine Award and the Aksarben Good Neighbor Award, and was an admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Allan and Nannette Neuhaus of Grand Island, Darwin and Kay Neuhaus of Plattsmouth, and Randy and Mary Beth Neuhaus of Durham, N.C.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Alvin Reichmuth; numerous nieces and nephews.
Lauretta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold; two sisters, Arlene Petersen (Leroy), and Donnette Reichmuth.