HASTINGS — Lauretta Dill, 95, of Hastings passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m Saturday at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens at Hastings.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. prior to the service at the church. DeWitt Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Lauretta M. Dill was born Nov. 8, 1923, in Pauline, the daughter of John and Maggie (Meester) Krull. She graduated from Pauline High School with the class of 1940 and attended a business school in Hastings. Lauretta married Maynard V. Dill on May 13, 1945, at the Hanover Presbyterian Church near Glenvil. She was a bookkeeper for the Gambles Store and worked at The Bank of Blue Hill, Fairfield Bank, and Norwest Bank before retiring in 1986.
Lauretta was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed baking and gardening.
Lauretta is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Douglas) Sundberg of Denton, Texas, Vicki Beaudro of Houston, Texas, and Jan Bonifas of Juniata; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Michelle) Sundberg, Brian (Erin) Sundberg, Christopher (Claire) Beaudro, Tami Nab, Tiffani (J.J.) Arndt, Lisa Bonifas, Mike (Kelly) Bonifas, and Brian (Nicole) Bonifas; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Shirley Hines; sisters, Lena and Jennie; and brothers, John and Arthur.