Lauren Ellingson, 80

Lauren E. Ellingson, 80, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center of Grand Island.
To honor Lauren’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service and celebration of Lauren’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30 until the service.
Lauren was born at his family’s home near Campbell on Dec. 25, 1938, the son of Leo and Eunice (Hollander) Campbell.
Lauren graduated from Overton High School, class of 1957. He attended Kearney State College for two years. In January of 1957 Lauren entered the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged in January of 1965.
Over the years Lauren was employed with various companies and retired from Case-New Holland. Following his retirement, he drove a tour bus for Arrow Stage Lines.
On May 28, 1993, Lauren married Anita (Wagner) Murphy. They shared a love of horses, and together trained horses and Lauren ponied on the tracks at Fonner Park, Lincoln and Columbus. They owned several racehorses including April Vision, Thady the Laddie, Kid Joshua and On the Severn.
Lauren was a member of the HBPA, American Legion, and the Veterans’ Club.
Those who will cherish Lauren’s memory include his wife, Anita; stepdaughter, Clarice (John) Brenden, and their daughter, Meghan Poulas; special little friend Jazzy Nichols; children, Randy, Ellingson, Jeff Ellingson, Kris Harris and Shelly Holen; brother, Bruce Ellingson of Kearney; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; many extended family members, and beloved four-legged companions, Baylea and BJ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cheryl Ellingson; and four-legged friends, Buddy and Bandit.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.