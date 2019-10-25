SPRINDALE, Ark. — Laura J. Joy, 60, of Springdale, Ark., passed through Heaven’s gate on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Southridge Church, 1250 N. Washington St., Papillion, NE 68046, with Pastor Rob Connor officiating.
Laura enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing and being outdoors. But most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was born June 3, 1959, in Omaha.
Survivors are her husband, Dennis Joy, whom she married May 30, 2005; three sons, Randy Hespen of Las Vegas, Nev., Ryan Joy of Holdrege and Anthony Joy of Springdale, Ark.; six daughters, Rachel Hixon of Grand Island, Nicholle (Jeff) Nielsen of Omaha, Rebecca Meyers of Grand Island, Jackie (Eric) Holman of Plattsmouth, Shannon (Chad) Verbek of Omaha and Alisha Joy of Holdrege; three sisters, Terri (Albin) Zelasney of Grand Island, Carol (Rudy) Zrust of Rogers and Ginger (Mike) Olds of Dubuque, Iowa; her mother-in-law, Cheryl Joy of Holdrege; and 23 grandchildren.
Her parents, Lester Pendley and Darlene Birch Pendley, preceded her in death.
Memorials are preferred to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/LauraJoy. To place an online tribute, please visit www.nelsonberna.com.