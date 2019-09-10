Laura Johnson, 79, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Luke Biggs will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, also at the funeral home, with a burial to follow the service in Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.
Laurie loved her family and friends, her companion of many years, Ed, and his family with exuberance. She loved riding horses with her daddy, playing dolls with her sister, and gardening with her mom while growing up on the family farm in Scotia. Simple pleasures gave her joy, such as peanut butter pie, cutting hair, taking pictures, bargain hunting, gardening and anything sparkly (she gleefully wore sparkles whenever she could and left a little sparkle wherever she went). She loved to dance: two-stepping at barn dances or around the kitchen, line-dancing, and clogging. She delighted in playing the piano and accordion. She enjoyed roller skating on the concrete hog slab as a kid and continued roller skating until she broke her wrist doing the hokey pokey on roller skates with her grandkids at age 60.
Her birthday party including 4th of July fireworks and tanking on the Cedar River was the highlight of every year for her, her children and grandchildren. She joyfully gave blood and donated over 50 gallons over her lifetime. She loved to laugh and her excitement for life was contagious. At times she could hardly contain herself, a clear example being when she learned her kids would all be joining her at the Nebraska State Fair a few weeks ago: “I’m so excited I just might pee my pants!” She left this world just how she wanted to: one day running at the State Fair trying to get ahead of the sky tram to get THE picture of her kids; and then a few days later peacefully entering eternal life in her sleep. Heaven just got a little more sparkly.
Laura is survived by her steadfast companion, Ed Neppl; sister, Lois Hank; children, Jeff Johnson (Denise), Loni Denne (Doug), Patrice Sanchez (Greg); grandchildren, Leah McLaughlin (Jason), Drew Johnson (Amy), Andrew Denne, Cami Denne, Evan Sanchez (Nayeli), Manda Johnson (Brad), Marcus Johnson and Rachel Johnson (Otto); seven great-grandchildren, Eric, Rachel, Dahlia, Silas, Catalaya, Evie and Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Esther Fillinger, and a son, Rick Johnson.
Memorial options: Peace Lutheran Church, American Heart Association, donate blood or do a random act of kindness in her name.
