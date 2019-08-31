Laura R. Boersen, 78, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Services are pending and more details will appear later.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

