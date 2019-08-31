Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 330 PM CDT SATURDAY. * AS OF FRIDAY AFTERNOON, HALL COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CONTINUED TO REPORT ENOUGH LINGERING FLOODING IN SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY TO JUSTIFY THE EXTENSION OF THIS WARNING. OF PARTICULAR NOTE IS THE AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD WEST OF DONIPHAN, WHERE SEVERAL LAKES REMAIN FLOODED FROM EXCESSIVE RAINFALL DURING THE PAST WEEK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MAINLY AREAS NEAR DONIPHAN, INCLUDING THE AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&