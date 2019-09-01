Laura Rose Boersen, 78, of Grand Island went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Chapel with Pastor Edgar Schambach of St. Pauls Lutheran Church officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Laura was born Nov. 25, 1940, in Grand Island, to Charlie and Minnie Bockman. She grew up in Grand Island, attended District 3 School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1958.
On April 28, 1963, Laura married William (Bill) Boersen at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Laura and Bill celebrated 54 years of marriage. Laura worked as a launderer for Lutheran Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Laura enjoyed many years with Bill, watching the Cornhuskers, playing cards and spending time together with family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Dianne Quandt of Grand Island; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Earl and Donna Boersen of Grand Island; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Boersen; and parents, Charlie and Minnie Bockman.
Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church and Central Nebraska Humane Society. Online Condolences and memorials can be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.