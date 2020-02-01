AURORA — Larry Sweet, 67, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Mary Lanning Medical Center in Hastings.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Pleasant View Bible Church. The Rev. Bob Gannon will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.
Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Larry Dean Sweet, the son of Heusted and Evelyn (Jackson) Sweet, was born in Clay County Hospital in Clay Center, Kan., on Dec. 19, 1952, and passed away in Hastings on Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 67.
Larry grew up in Clifton, Kan., and graduated from Clifton High School in 1972. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a machinist mate (the ones who run the motor on the ship). During his time served he was able to see New York, New Jersey, Spain, Charleston, S.C., the Bahamas and Kenya, Africa. He was honorably discharged on May 30, 1975.
On Jan. 22, 1976, Larry married Debbie Wengler at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Kronborg. They had one son, Robert. Larry started working in the floor tile department at Bonnavilla Homes on June 19, 1975, and retired on Feb. 3, 2016. Debbie passed away on Sept. 8, 2019.
Larry was a Husker fan. He liked fishing, camping and hunting. His favorite TV shows were country westerns and “MASH.” Larry loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Megan Sweet of Aurora; three granddaughters, Caryn, Hailee and Elizabeth; a brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Kathy Sweet of Clay Center, Kan; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Lois and Gerald Guimond of Aurora, Mary Ann and Gerald Hedberg of Clifton, Kan., Irene and John Begnoche of Clyde, Kan., and Linda Lyon of Clifton, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, Frank Sweet.