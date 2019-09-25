Larry Rogers, 85

Larry J, Rogers, 85, of Grand Island died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
A visitation will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Robb Cemetery in Lexington.
Larry was born on Dec. 16, 1933, to Carrol and Esther (Gray) Rogers. Larry grew up in both the Lexington and Grand Island areas, graduating from high school in Grand Island.
In 1954, Larry entered the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country during the Korean War until 1958, when he received a medical discharge due to injuries. After his service, Larry attended Kearney State Teaching College, owned a roofing business, was a sod farmer, sold health insurance, and also a car salesman.
Larry was married to the love of his life, Judy, for 57 years before her passing earlier this year. In his spare time, Larry could often be found hunting with his dogs, fishing, or just spending as much time outdoors as possible. His favorite place was at Lake McConaughy.
He was a member of the G.I. gun club, the vets club, Eagles club and the G.I. Boat and Camping Club.
He’s survived by a brother, David and wife, Ruth, of Idaho and family; mother-in-law, Dorothy Young of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Linda Goa and family of Temperance, Mich., Patricia Linn of Lexington and family; his special nephew, Greg Linn and wife, Joyce; good friend and neighbor, Gary Keck; and those who watched over him. He was also survived by nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death his parents; wife, Judy; a sister, Diane Zimmerman; father-in-law, Roger Young; brothers-in-law, Ollie Goa and Paul Linn; nieces, Kelly Stoppkotte and Marla Zimmerman.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.