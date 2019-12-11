KEARNEY — Lawrence R. “Larry” Revoir, 72, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. James R. Golka will be the celebrant. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell. The Rev. Josh Brown will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 6. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Larry was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Dearborn, Wayne County, Mich. He is the son of the late Lawrence Joseph and Evelyn (Rucker) Revoir.
Larry grew up in Indianapolis, Ind., graduating from Thomas Carr Howe in 1965. During his Jr/Sr high school years, Larry was in the USMC Reserves until graduation, after which Larry entered the USMC Active Service on June 14, 1965, in Indianapolis, Ind., and 1967-68, he served in Vietnam, earning the following medals: NATDEFSM, VSM, VCM, RVN Cross of Gallantry, a Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter badge, Rifle Expert, and Good Conduct Medal.
After his discharge on Aug. 3, 1968, Larry worked as a taxi-cab driver in California, a security guard in Montgomery, Ala., and a construction painter at Maxwell AFB, for the Department of Labor.
Larry then started his education at Southern Union State Jr. College in Auburn, Ala., graduating Phi Theta Kappa, with an Associate Degree, in 1990, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Michael’s Church. He married his wife, Connie Carlson, in 1991, and continued his education at Athens State College, Athens, Ala., graduating Psi Chi, with a bachelor of science degree, in 1993. Larry went on to finish his MSW at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, Normal, Ala., graduating M.S.W. in 1996. After that he worked at the Red Stone Arsenal, Huntsville, Ala., and later Job Corps in Gadsden, Ala.
He was a Past President of the Pilot Club, receiving the Disabled Citizen of the Year Award. He served in the Veteran’s Outreach Program, serving homeless vets, initiated the PTSD Club, and the Pharm-D program until he and his wife moved to Nebraska, where he was employed at the Nebraska Veterans Home as a social worker, retiring in 2003. Larry was a life member of the VFW, the DAV, and a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Larry enjoyed movies, reading, history, camping, hiking, Little League Baseball, football, wood carving, Native American crafts and photography.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Survivors of the immediate family include his wife, Constance “Connie” Revoir of Grand Island; brother, Richard Revoir of Lawrence; sister, Darleen (Revoir) Imhoff of Lawrence; and a niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Larry’s obituary.