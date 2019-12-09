KEARNEY — Lawrence R. “Larry” Revoir, 72, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
KEARNEY — Lawrence R. “Larry” Revoir, 72, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.