OMAHA — Lawrence “Larry” Krzycki, 81, of Omaha, formerly of Loup City, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Military honors will follow Mass and will be provided by the Loup City American Legion Post No. 48.
Cremation will follow with inurnment of the ashes to be at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church with a recitation of the rosary to be held at 7 p.m. at the church. Lawrence ‘Larry’ Krzycki was born on July 13, 1938, in Genoa to Edwin and Clara (Shotkoski). He grew up and attended country school outside of Genoa and graduated in 1954 from Genoa’s high school. He enlisted in the Army in 1955, and served throughout Europe.
He married Elaine Peters at St. Josapht’s Catholic Church in Loup City on April 8, 1967. They moved to a dairy farm near Arcadia. In 1983, they moved to Loup City. He worked with road construction projects, including The Archway in Kearney. In 2017, he moved to Bellevue. He passed peacefully in his sleep.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved reading, staying up on current events, going to church, visiting the Senior Center, exercising, watching Husker athletics and playing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by son, Mark and wife, Suzy Krzycki of Omaha; daughter, Lori and husband, Rob Smith of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Zoey and Noah Krzycki and Finn Smith; sisters, Arlene Dzingle of Loveland, Colo. and Jeanne and husband, Jerry Benker of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Jim and wife, Carol Peters of Lincoln; Tom and wife, Donna Peters; Larry and wife, Toni Peters; Bob and wife, Pam Peters all of Loup City; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Clara (Shotkoski) Krzycki; his wife, Elaine (Peters) Krzycki; brother-in law, Alois Dzingle; and mother-in-law, Monica Peters.
Memorials are suggested to the Loup City Fire and Rescue or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Krzycki family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.