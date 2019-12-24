OMAHA — Lawrence “Larry” Krzycki, 81, of Omaha, formerly of Loup City, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Military honors will follow Mass and will be provided by the Loup City American Legion Post 48. Cremation will follow, with inurnment of the ashes to be at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7. Memorials are suggested to the Loup City Fire and Rescue or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Krzycki family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.