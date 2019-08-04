ORD — Lawrence L. “Larry” Konkoleski, 73, of Ord passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church with a Rosary at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family or the American Cancer Association. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Lee was born Oct. 18, 1945, in Valley County to Lloyd D. and Velma H. (Palu) Konkoleski. He was raised on the family farm near Elyria, and received his education at Elyria School.
On Nov. 4, 1966, Larry was united in marriage to Judy Vanek at Elyria. To this union three children were born: Pam, Lori and Jeff. They made their home in Ord where Larry worked for City of Ord Street Department and then farmed for Ken Petska. Larry did custom farm work until his retirement in 2008.
He enjoyed watching Westerns on TV. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and having coffee and chocolate chip cookies with his friends at the morning coffee group.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of Ord; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Todd Zulkoski of Ord and Lori and Russ Brennick of Scotia; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Brenda Konkoleski of West Point; five grandchildren, Colton and Hailey Zulkoski, Taylor Williams, and Leighton and Aubrey Konkoleski; a brother and sister-in-law, Daryl and Carol Konkoleski of Lincoln; and three sisters and a brother-in-law, Marlion Bruha and Virginia and Harold Boyce all of Ord, and Louise Suchanek of San Dimas, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Cora Konkoleski; three brothers, Wayne, Mike and Dave; and two brothers-in-law, Lonnie Suchanek and Edward O. Bruha.