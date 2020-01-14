BELGRADE — Larry Leroy Hornung, 67, of Belgrade, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton with military honors by Belgrade American Legion Post #99 and Fullerton American Legion Post #151.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Larry was born Aug. 21, 1952, to Philip Stanley and Opal Irene (Holman) Hornung in Lincoln. He attended Lincoln Northeast High School. In 1972, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1974.
In 1975, he married Anne Koziol and to this union, two sons were born: Joseph and Lucas. He worked at Lindsay Manufacturing for many years.
In 1995, he married Delilia Bridger in Forsyth, Mo. They made their home in Belgrade and he worked for the Nance County Department of Roads until he retired in 2014.
Larry loved fishing, swap meets, and hot rods, especially his 1952 Ford pickup. He also loved spoiling his grandchildren, Hudson and Hadley. He was a member of the Belgrade American Legion and Goodguys Rod and Custom Association.
He is survived by his wife, Delilia of Belgrade; sons, Joe (Natalie) Hornung of Columbus and Lucas Hornung of Palm Springs, Calif; and grandchildren, Hudson and Hadley; and mother-in-law, Ruby Bridger of Belgrade.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Phyllis Real and Kathy Jensen.