Larry Hill, 88

Larry N. Hill, 88, of Grand Island, formerly of Lincoln, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends an hour before service time. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force and the United Veteran Honor Guard.
Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Open Harvest in Lincoln.
Larry was born Feb. 21, 1931, at Broken Bow, the son of James and Margaret (McEwen) Hill.
Following high school, Larry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He was ranked as a Staff Sergeant prior to discharge. Following his military service, he drove a cab and worked as a butler to help pay his way through college. He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
Larry worked for IBM and then in the Nebraska State Capitol as an IT programmer. Upon his retirement, it took many to replace him.
He was a member of the First-Plymouth Church in Lincoln. Larry sang in the church’s choir, having traveled and performed with the choir in Europe. He was a gifted musician, playing piano, electronic organ, the accordion and harmonica. He also enjoyed competitive dance roller skating.
Survivors include his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Sullivan; a brother, Thomas Hill, and many nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents.