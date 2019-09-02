Larry Dearking, 73

CENTRAL CITY — Larry Leon Dearking, 73, of Central City passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Central City. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Memorials are suggested to the Merrick County Foundation for scholarships.
Larry was born in Fairbury to Leonard and Marian (Molthan) Dearking on April 29, 1946. Larry grew up near Ohiowa. He graduated from Ohiowa High School in 1964. He attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from University of Missouri-Columbia in 1971. He practiced Veterinary Medicine for two years in Tomah, Wis., before working 33 years at the Central City Veterinary Clinic in Central City. Larry (or Doc as known to many) retired in 2007 for health reasons.
In 1968, Larry married his high school sweetheart whom he met in 6th grade, Ilene Ann Rippe, at the Newman Center in Lincoln. In 1970, on their second wedding anniversary, their first child, Amy, was born.
Doc was an avid conservationist, hunter and fisherman. He was a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and the North American Hunting and Fishing Clubs. He also enjoyed collecting antiques, attending auctions, Husker Athletics and traveling. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the professional organizations: American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) and the American Association of Bovine Practitioners. Doc’s love of animals included raising cattle, hogs, horses, sheep, rabbits and exotics (elk, deer and buffalo).
Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ilene Dearking, of Central City; four children, daughter, Amy (Scott) Becker of Lincoln, son, Mike (Amy) Dearking of Omaha, son, Tim Dearking of Silver Creek, and son, Jeremy (Jennifer) Dearking of Lincoln; seven grandchildren, Allison, Alex and Sam Becker of Lincoln, Derek and Andrew Dearking of Omaha, and Madison and Samantha Dearking of Lincoln; sister, Diana (Charles) McWain of Hebron; brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter and Corrine Gage of Omaha, and Kenneth and Nan Rippe of Papillion; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.