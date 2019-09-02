Larry Dearking, 73

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 300 PM CDT MONDAY. * AT 253 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT WATER LEVELS REMAIN HIGH IN THE AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD WEST OF DONIPHAN, BUT CONDITIONS ARE SLOWLY IMPROVING. DUE TO THIS GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT, THIS FLOOD ADVISORY REPLACES THE FLOOD WARNING THAT PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT FOR THIS AREA. * FLOODING WILL REMAIN CONFINED TO AREAS WEST OF DONIPHAN, INCLUDING THE AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&