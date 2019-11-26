ST. PAUL — Larry “Cricket” Welch, 67, of St. Paul, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home with Jay Towell officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Paul Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Larry was born on Oct. 7, 1952, in Palmer to Lloyd and Margret (Naylor) Welch. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Walnut Middle School and Grand Island Senior High. On May 16, 1986, he was united in marriage to Tami Nielsen in Greeley. The couple lived in Grand Island, Greeley, and St. Paul. Larry was employed as a plumber working at Sewer-Rooter Plumbing, Preisendorf Plumbing & Heating, and owned LA Plumbing. He and Tami also owned and operated TR Crickets in Greeley.
Cricket was a man of many talents which included refinishing antique furniture, remodeling old houses, and had an eye for photography — especially old barns. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, classic cars and Husker football. Cricket had a soft spot for his dog, Emma, and stray cats. He enjoyed socializing with friends and band night at the bar. Larry loved spending time with family, especially his kids and grandkids.
Survivors of the family include his wife, Tami Welch of St. Paul; children, Laran Welch of Elba, Landry (Teresa) Welch of St. Paul, and Layne Welch of St. Paul; granddaughters/daughters, Maria Welch and Mariah Welch; grandchildren, Edson Lopez, Morgan, Leah, Landon Welch, Baylee Zywiec; siblings, Delores Ledford, Gary Voss, Vivian Sandbeck; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Vanda Lopez; brother, Stanley; and father-in-law, Lee Nielsen.