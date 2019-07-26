Larry Donald Cornelius, 76, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Brookfield Park Nursing Home in St. Paul, with family by his side. To his friends he was known as “Corny.” To his grandkids he was “Papa Corn.”
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Adam Snoberger officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Larry was born in Grand Island on March 27, 1943, to Donald and Lenora (Nietfeld) Cornelius. He attended Grand Island Senior High, graduating in 1961. He received an IBM degree from Parks College in Denver, Colo. He worked for United American Life Insurance Company as an IBM programmer. Until his retirement, he spent many years as a computer programmer at Chief Industries. After retiring, he spent several years driving shuttles at the Nebraska State Fair.
He was a longtime member and past president of the Platt Duetsche, where he made many cherished friends.
Larry enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and gardening. He liked to experiment with different salsa and pizza recipes. Some of his most memorable times in life were attending his grandkids’ various school and sports activities. He loved to drive, which greatly benefited his grandkids by providing them their own Uber driver.
He is survived by his sons and their spouses, Jeffrey Cornelius of Fort Collins, Colo., Brad and Angie Cornelius of St. Paul, and Brian and Linda Cornelius of St. Libory; grandchildren, Jacob, Kallie, Brady, Brennen and Karley Cornelius; sister, Linda (Doug) Adler of Grand Island; brother, Ron Cornelius of Peoria, Ariz.; three nephews; and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org. Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.