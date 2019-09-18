Larry Clark, 81

Larry D. Clark, 81, of Grand Island died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. His family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Casual attire is requested.
Private family burial of ashes will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Larry was born in Anselmo on Nov. 13, 1937, to Noel and Grace (Manning) Clark. He was one of nine children. Larry attended school in Anselmo and Broken Bow. Beginning at an early age, he worked summers in the hay fields in the Sandhills.
On Aug. 7, 1954, he was united in marriage to Janice Waters at the EUB Church Parsonage in Broken Bow. This union was blessed with four children: Bruce, Wendy, Phillip and Mitchell.
Larry worked as a plumber in Broken Bow and North Platte. He returned to Broken Bow where he traveled selling tires for Foree Tire and Supply. In 1965, Larry and Janice moved to Grand Island where he traveled selling tires for G.I. Tire Sales. In 1969, they opened Clark Oil in Loup City. After selling the station in 1976, Larry created Clark Sales, selling ad specialties, and returned to Grand Island in 1988.
While living in Broken Bow, Larry was active in the group forming the Little Theatre, performing in several of their early plays. Following their move to Grand Island, Larry acted in several plays with the Grand Island Little Theatre. When they lived in Loup City, Larry was an active member of the fire department serving a first ambulance chief. Later served as the mayor of Loup City and was a supporter of the new city hall. He was also a Past Exalted Ruler of the Ord Elks Lodge.
Larry loved a good story, coffee with friends and time spent with family. He was a proud member of AA for more than 40 years.
Survivors include his wife Janice; his children and their spouses, Wendy and Ken Kreta of Palm Desert, Calif., Phillip and Anna Clark of Gig Harbor, Wash., and Mitchell and Gayle Clark of Alda; a daughter-in-law, Mary Clark of Ravenna; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Fay, Irvin, Gerald and Ken; four sisters, Shirley, Evelyn, Darlene and Barbara; his son, Bruce; and a great-grandson, Austin.