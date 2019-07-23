Larry Chitty, 60

Larry L. Chitty, 60, of Grand Island died Friday, July 19, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. led by the Rev. Marty Egging.
A memorial fund will be established in his memory.
Larry was born June 9, 1959, at Beloit, Kan., the son of Rodney Stephen and Jacquelin (Winch) Chitty. He graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic with the class of 1977.
On Feb. 10, 1979, Larry was united in marriage to Lynnette Grudzinski. This union was blessed with two children, Lesha and Landon. For many years Larry worked for BonnaVilla Homes in Aurora. He was employed by Chief Fabrication at the time of his death.
Larry was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed NASCAR, Royals baseball, Kansas State football and classic car shows. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lynnette; his children, Lesha Chitty and Brian Dickason of Kansas City, Kan; and Landon and Amanda Chitty of Olathe, Kan; two grandsons, Jackson and Joshua; his mother, Jacque Chitty of Grand Island; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Laurie and Scott Kulus of Phillips and Richelle Chitty of Arizona; his mother-in-law, Shirley Grudzinski; and a brother- and sister-in-law, Scott and Cheryl Grudzinski; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Stephen Chitty; two brothers, David and Rod Chitty; and his father-in-law, Richard Grudzinski.