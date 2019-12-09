KEARNEY — Larry E. Butler, 69, of Kearney passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The Rev. Joe Hannappel will officiate and burial will be later. Visitation with family will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Horner, Lieske, McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation to the City of Kearney, Kearney Catholic High School, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the CHI Good Samaritan Health System Cancer Center.
