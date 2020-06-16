HASTINGS — Lance A. Thomas, 48, of Hastings passed away in his home on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Lance was born Oct. 19, 1971, in Fremont to Larry and Yvonne (Dahlke) Thomas. He was raised and received his education in the Schuyler area. In his free time, Lance enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Larry and Yvonne Thomas; children, Jeremy (Breanna) Thomas and Matthew Thomas; and grandchildren, Alyssa and Jeremy Jr.
