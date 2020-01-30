ELM CREEK — LaMonte Albin “Monte” Hollertz, 87, of rural Elm Creek, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Celebration of Life Service for LaMonte A. “Monte” Hollertz will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege, with Mr. Brad Perry officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege at a later date.
A memorial book signing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, with the family greeting from 6 to 7:30, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. A memorial has been established in Monte’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Monte was united in marriage to Norma Jean Harman in 1953, and to this union five children were born.
In 1969, Monte was united in marriage to Rose Ann (Corbin) Smith. The couple blended their two families together. Monte was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann, in 1979.
Monte continued to farm full time, and his hobby of restoring classic cars led him down a path to becoming a classic car curator. He worked nonstop to get Chevyland USA on the north side of Interstate 80 near Elm Creek off the ground.
On Nov. 1, 1980, he was united in marriage to Joann “Jo” White of Grand Island.
Monte leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Jo Hollertz of rural Elm Creek; his sons, Al Hollertz of rural Holdrege, Kevin Hollertz of Huntley, Rob Hollertz and his special friend, Cindy McNiel, of Kearney, Tom Smith and his wife, Dedra, of Lincoln and Jeff Smith of Holdrege; two daughters, Sue (Hollertz) Robinson and her husband, Jim Robinson, of Bloomington and Karen Buettner of rural Holdrege; four stepchildren, Deb Kozak and her husband, Dave, of Grand Island, Rick White and his wife, Dianna, of Raymond, Jeff White of Hastings and Jim White of Kearney; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-
grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Ann Swanson of Holdrege; and other relatives and friends.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.