ELBA — Kyle R. Wolinski, 52, of Elba died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elba. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Richard Piontkowski will concelebrate the Mass. Cremation will take place following the Mass, with private family inurnment in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Elba.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a Parish Rosary at 7. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
