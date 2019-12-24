ELBA — Kyle R. Wolinski, 52, of Elba, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elba. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Richard Piontkowski will concelebrate the Mass. Cremation will take place following the Mass, with private family inurnment in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Elba.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a Parish Rosary at 7. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Kyle was born on Aug. 18, 1967, at Ravenna, the son of Ernan R. “Ernie” and Yvonne (Lukasiewicz) Wolinski.
He grew up on a farm southwest of Farwell and attended Farwell Public School. He then attended St. Paul High School, where he graduated with the Class of 1985.
He was united in marriage to Shelly R. Ingerle on Aug. 24, 1985, in Elba. The couple lived east of Elba their entire married life.
He worked for Tri-County Sand & Gravel, later becoming a part owner. Eventually, he and Shelly became full owners of the business. He was still actively involved in the business at the time of his death, with Shelly and his son, Derek.
Kyle enjoyed working with mechanical things and cars, preparing for and hosting the Greenwing Field Days and hosting a group of campers on their riverfront property for many years. He also loved watching cooking shows and cooking, spending time with his children and grandchildren and traveling to Cabo, Mexico.
Kyle was an organ and tissue donor, giving the gift of life to many. His recipients will be receiving the ultimate Christmas gift this year!
He is survived by his wife, Shelly Wolinski of Elba; son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Tonya Wolinski of Elba; daughter and son-in-law, Nikki and Nathan Timmons of St. Paul; grandson, Jace Freitag of Elba; granddaughter, Riley Rae Timmons of St. Paul; two more grandsons on the way in early 2020; his mother, Yvonne Wolinski of Farwell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Maury Wolinski and Lori Wozniak of Farwell, Cory and Kare Wolinski of Elba, Chad and Kellie Wolinski of Little Elm, Texas, and Ken and Tammy Wolinski of Aurora; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marla and Mark Mason of Wood River and Michelle and Larry Woitalewicz of Farwell; in-laws, Allen and Edna Ingerle of Elba; sisters-in-law and spouses, Wendy and Todd Johnson and Angie Ingerle and Carrie Uhrmacher, all of Elba; brother-in-law, Darrin Ingerle of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernan R. “Ernie” Wolinski, and a sister, MaKayla Wolinski.
Kyle’s family requests that memorials be given to the Elba Fire Department and EMT’s or to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.