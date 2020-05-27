CENTRAL CITY — Kurtis R. Glines, 35, of Central City died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Central City.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the Burke Cemetery, with Pastor Doug McHargue officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Kurtis Ray was born on Nov. 5, 1984, to Clyde D. and Roberta A. (Anderson) Glines in Grand Island. He grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 2003. Following graduation, Kurtis worked at Bomgaars until he enlisted in the United States Army in 2007. Following his honorable discharge he then returned to Central City. Kurtis returned to work for Bomgaars, then worked for Strobel-Staroska Contruction, Walmart in Grand Island, and was working at the Central City Mall at the time of his death.
Kurtis enjoyed spending his free time playing video games and watching movies.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Clyde and Roberta Glines of Central City; siblings, Jason Glines of Hordville and Laura (Matt) Lovejoy of Central City; nephews, Logan, Dylan and Dalton Lovejoy of Central City; aunts, Betty (Roger) Maybon of Aurora and Sharon (Maurice) Jemison of Giltner; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Angel Dawn Glines; and his grandparents, Floyd Glines and Velma Glines-Stern, and Carl and Edna Anderson.