STILWELL, Kan. — Kurt Nabity, 50, of Stilwell, Kan., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Centerpoint Hospital in Independence, Mo.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Belton, Mo. An interment service will be held in Grand Island at a later date.
Reflections Memorial Services of Westport, Mo., is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family at 4010 W. 163rd St., Stilwell, KS 66085.
Kurt was born in Grand Island on April 16, 1969, to Richard and Annette (Rott) Nabity. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1987. After high school he attended the Kansas City Art Institute. He was united in marriage to Alissa Teater on Nov. 12, 1999.
Kurt was the owner of The Grape Coffee house in the 1990s. He worked at and managed several local restaurants, most recently managing the Golden Corral in Independence, Mo.
He loved gardening, cooking and handicrafts. He was hoping for a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win this year.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 20 years, Alissa; their son, Harrison Nabity; his mother, Annette Nabity of Grand Island; siblings, Chad (Kathy) Nabity of Grand Island, Nadine (Bryce) Pearson of Lincoln, Collin (and special friend Mandy) Nabity of Kearney, Kyle (Shayla) Nabity of Grand Island and Jolene (Adam) John of Kearney; mother-in-law, Cheryl (Randy) Archer of Overland Park; father-in-law, Bill (Barb) Teater of Oklahoma City; brother-in-law, Blair (Ashlee) Teater of Overland Park; and 17 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Nabity.