Kipp Pfeiffer, 49

HASTINGS — Kipp L. Pfeiffer, 49, of Hastings passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Tamara Holtz officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery, Hastings.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kipp L. Pfeiffer Memorial Fund for a memorial to be determined at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kipp was born Aug. 2, 1970, to Kenneth L. and Betty (Silk) Pfeiffer. He graduated from Doniphan High School in 1989, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Kipp married Michele Utecht on Nov. 29, 1991. To this union, two sons were born.
Kipp owned Midwest Farm Management where he was a farm manager and real estate broker. Kipp was a member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and the National Auctioneer Association. He belonged to the Chamber of Commerce in Hastings and was a past Ambassador.
Kipp, or “KP” to many, had a special talent for making everyone he met feel like family or an old cherished friend. Kipp was loved by everyone who knew him and he loved them back. He had the biggest family of anyone because everyone he knew became part of his family. Kipp had a warm smile for everyone and greeted you with his big, booming voice, a laugh, and a giant bear hug if you were lucky. He cherished his family and friends, and let them know his love with frequent calls and joking text messages.
He was proud of his expanding farm management business and took great pride in his customers’ success. This enabled him to have another group of people he could work with, laugh with and be his “farm family.” He looked forward to one day seeing his business run by his sons.
He loved his “buddy” trips to Utah, Flordia, Vegas and Jamaica. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Kippy” to his nieces and nephews, as well as all his friends’ children. Many will remember Kipp’s favorite place was Harlan County Lake with his “Lake Family.” He was especially proud of his newly restored pontoon that hosted parties at Harlan. He lived for boating and socializing with his lake family all summer long.
Kipp was kind, generous, and had the biggest heart. Kipp will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His legacy will be remembered as one full of life, love, family, friends, and fun.
Survivors include his mother, Betty (Silk) Marr of Hastings; two sons and daughters-in-law, D.J. and Samantha Pfeiffer of Hastings and Kenneth and Sydney Pfeiffer of Kearney; his siblings and their spouses, Mark and Kim Pfeiffer of Trumbull, Suzanne and Jeff Foster of Juniata and Kim and Larry Snavely of Minden; his nieces and nephews, Evan and Chandra Munger of Peoria, Ariz., Nick and Morgan Munger of Omaha, Conner Munger of Omaha, Jordyn and Jeff Keasling of Trumbull, Katie and Sean Findley of Hastings, Thomas Pfeiffer of Palo Alto, Calif., and Ben Pfeiffer of Lincoln; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Kipp was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth L. Pfeiffer; a sister and brother-in-law, Holly and Scott Munger; and three uncles and an aunt, Robert and Rosalea Pfeiffer, Capt. W. Dean Pfeiffer and Michael Brasfield.