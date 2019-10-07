Kipp L. Pfeiffer, 49, of Hastings passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
Memorial service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Tamara Holtz officiating. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings.
Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 1 to 8 p.m., with family present from 5 to 8, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kipp L. Pfeiffer Memorial Fund to be determined at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.