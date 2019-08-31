Kimberly Kay Koelzer, 60, of Grand Island died Thursday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora. She had valiantly battled and endured ALS.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

More details will follow.

