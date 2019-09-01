Kimberly Kay Koelzer, 60, of Grand Island died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora. She had valiantly battled and endured ALS.
A celebration of Kim’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Third City Christian Church followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments until 2 p.m. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Kim was born May 24, 1959, in Grand Island, the daughter of John and Kay (Davis) Laws. She grew up and attended school in Grand Island, graduating with the class of ’77.
She was employed by the City of Grand Island as an emergency response dispatcher for 20 years. Kim enjoyed her work and made many friends over the years. In her spare time, Kim enjoyed reading. She also attended Third City Christian Church in Grand Island.
Those who will cherish Kim’s memory include her children, Tim (Amy) Laws of Aurora, Justin (Roberta) Koelzer of Lincoln and Courtney Koelzer (Robert Ramirez) of Grand Island; her parents, John and Kay Laws; 10 grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Kathleen) Laws of Grand Island; sister, Robyn Wattier of Hastings; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the ALS Foundation for Life.
