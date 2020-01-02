YORK — Kimberly A. Conrad, 65, of York died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at York.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery in York.
A Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday at Metz Chapel in York, with family greeting friends following the Rosary. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the church or to St. Joseph Catholic School. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Kim was born July 18, 1954, to Paul “Jack” and Bonnie (Conard) Conrad in Burwell. She was a longtime employee at Grand Central in York and also had worked for York Public Schools for several years. Kim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York and was an avid card player.
Kim is survived by her siblings, Greg Conrad of York, Eric (Jennifer) Conrad of Nebraska City and Kris Walkup of York; and nephews and nieces, Josh (Jenny) Conrad of York, Chelsea (Reg) Wittgren of Palmyra, Nicole (Brandon) Lee of Lincoln, Sean (Karlie) Walkup or York and Andrew, Peter, Katie, Jack and Nathan Conrad of Nebraska City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Nick Conrad; a sister-in-law, Pam Conrad-Neville; and a brother-in-law, Bill Walkup.