Kevin Stevens, 61

ORD — Kevin G. Stevens, 61, of Ord passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
Mr. Stevens’ wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. Pastor Mark Middendorf will officiate. Private inurnment will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.
Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church or to the Family.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin Gregory Stevens was born June 11, 1958, at Omaha to Calvin and Ruth (Mintun) Stevens. He spent his childhood in North Loup where he attended grade school and then graduated from North Loup-Scotia High School in 1976.
Following graduation Kevin moved to Grand Island and worked for Miller Manufacturing. While in Grand Island he met Jennifer Ellermeier and they were married on May 8, 1982. To this union two children were born, Karla and Jon.
Kevin also worked for Westering Distributing and the Thompson Company where he was the top sales rep for several years. His last employment was for Americana, Inc. Kevin moved to Scotia following his marriage to Jeanie Julesgard in October 2005.
At the time of his passing, Kevin resided in Ord with his beloved four-legged fur companion, Rascal.
Kevin was an avid sports fan. He would have been on a golf course every day if possible and had a love for the New York Yankees. He played 3-on-3 basketball at the YMCA and fast-pitch softball for Home Federal for many years.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Karla and Brandon Hanson of North Platte; a son, Jon Stevens and his girlfriend, Tammy Woracek of Ord; five grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Rod Veskerna of Ord; and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Stevens Sr.; his mother, Ruth Johnson; his stepfather, Maurice Johnson; and his brother, Calvin Stevens Jr.