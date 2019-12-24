AURORA — Kent Madsen, 78, of Aurora passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care.
Kent’s wishes were to be cremated and the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Private family inurnment will take place in the Aurora Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Kent Milton Madsen, son of Milton R. and Lucille (Taylor) Madsen, was born at Stratton, Neb., on April 6, 1941, and passed away at Aurora on Dec. 22, 2019, at the age of 78.
He grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1959. Kent attended college at Kearney State from 1960-1961 in Business Administration. Kent served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-65. Kent worked as a manufacturing engineer at Sperry New Holland for 30 years.
Kent was a member of the American Legion, serving on the Legion Color Guard. He served as a member of the Aurora Cemetery and a Boy Scout Leader.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tracy (Cory) Ohlson of Aurora; son, Troy ( Cassandra) Wagoner of Carter Lake, Iowa; grandchildren, Logan, Tanner and Wade Ohlson of Aurora and Anna Wagoner of Kearney; sister, Celia (Wayne) Ganow of Hastings; former wife, Terry (Jim) Vanderheiden of Bullhead City, Ariz.; and other relatives and friends.