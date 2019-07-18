Kent W. Bruha, 34, of Grand Island died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home in Grand Island.
Kent’s family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Kent William Bruha was born Dec. 16, 1984, at Grand Island to LaVerne and Linda (Niemoth) Bruha. He grew up and received his education in Grand Island.
Kent married Alie Moul on Oct. 28, 2011, at Grand Island, where they would make their home.
Kent was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. He enjoyed playing cards and socializing with his friends. He was also an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan.
He is survived by his wife, Alison “Alie” Bruha; his parents, LaVerne and Linda Bruha, and father-in-law, Dale Moul, all of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lavern and Edith Niemoth and Wencel Bruha; mother-in-law, Lenora Moul; and uncle, Jack Niemoth.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com