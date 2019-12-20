AURORA — Kenneth W. Ziegelbein, 90, of Aurora, formerly of Polk, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Polk, with Pastor Dave Ohlman officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Kenneth was born Sept 8, 1929, to William and Viola (Smith) Ziegelbein in Hamilton County. Kenneth stayed on the family farm to work after his schooling. He farmed in Hamilton, York and Polk counties. Kenneth served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in France and served as a heavy equipment operator.
On Oct. 21, 1956, Kenneth was united in marriage to Shirley Moeller in Grand Island. Kenneth remained on the family farm until 2014, when he moved to East Park Villa in Aurora. In December of 2018, he moved to Aurora Memorial Community Care.
Kenneth was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Polk and sang in the choir. He really enjoyed singing. He was also a member of the Lions Club and the Polk American Legion, where he served as a past commander. Kenneth had a love for tractors and John Deere antique tractor-pulling. He also enjoyed spending his time reading.
Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family and is survived by his children, Lavern (Jean) Ziegelbein of Union, Jean (Michael) Hergenroeder of Arlington, Texas, Patricia (Robert) Fuller of Dallas, Texas, Gale (Ralph) Kerstens of Arlington, Texas, and Karen (Bret) Seipold of Hastings, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Colleen Ziegelbein of Lincoln; his siblings, Ruth (Donald) Wright of Lincoln, Charles (RaeJean) Ziegelbein of Lincoln and Allen (Carol) Ziegelbein of Papillion; 23 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and a son, William “Bill” Ziegelbein.