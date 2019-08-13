OCONTO — Kenneth John Stallbaumer, 80, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home in Oconto with Cecelia, his wife of 52 years, by his side.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oconto with the Revs. Thomas Gudipalli and Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Oconto with military honors.
Visitation and a rosary service were Monday at the church.
Kenneth was born on the north bank of Turkey Creek near Seneca, Kan., to Walter and Theresa (Fangman) Stallbaumer.
In 1961, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. In 1966, he married Cecelia Kloeker at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church is Marysville, Kan.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Cecelia; his children and their spouses, Colette Stallbaumer and Warren Stickney of Seattle, Wash., Brad and Renee Stallbaumer of Humphry, Sharon and Roger Gibney of Cottage Grove, Minn., Curtis and Marla Stallbaumer of Oconto, Kathleen Stallbaumer of Oconto and Marjorie Steever of York; 12 grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Patrick and Patricia Stallbaumer and Edward and Arvilla Stallbaumer, all of Topeka, Kan; and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Blanch and Lambert Haug of Abilene, Kan., Joan and Marvin Steinlage of Seneca, Kan., and Anna Marie and Tom Hiestand of Fargo, N.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oconto, American Legion Post 250, and Oconto Volunteer Fire Department.