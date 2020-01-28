AURORA — Kenneth Pfiefer, 73, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, with his loving family at his side.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aurora. The Rev. Loras Grell will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1420 9th Street, Aurora. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Kenneth Francis Pfiefer, the son of Frank James and Helen Margaret (Jungwirth) Pfeifer, was born at Redfield, S.D., on Sept. 22, 1946, and passed away in Grand Island on Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 73.
Kenny grew up in Orient, S.D., on the family farm. He was one of 11 children born to Frank and Helen Pfeifer. He went to school in Orient and Faulkton, S.D., where he finished the 10th grade.
In 1966, Kenny followed the love of his life to Nebraska. After working on a ranch in Valentine, they later moved to York, and put roots down in Aurora because Aurora had sidewalks. On July 29, 1967, Kenny was united in marriage to Sandra L. McGrath in Aurora. They had two children: Rodney and Shannon. Ken worked jobs over the years in Aurora and surrounding towns.
Kenny was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Coffee Club at McDonald’s. He enjoyed spending time with family and giving them a hard time and being ornery. He also enjoyed camping and fishing. Kenny liked to work with wood and could make anything and fix anything.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy of Aurora; son, Rodney (Joy) Pfeifer of Chickamauga, Ga.; daughter, Shannon (Darren) Graves of Aurora; granddaughter, Cheyanne M. Graves of Aurora; two brothers, Joe Pfeifer of Orient, S.D., and Edward (Shirley) Pfeifer of Miller, S.D; five sisters, Dorothy Downing of Redfield, S.D., Mary Ann (Roger) Bent of Faulkton, S.D., Lucille (Les) Staufer of Watertown, S.D., Bobbi (Dick) Frank of Miller, S.D., and Rosie Hansen of Faulkton, S.D; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Esther Verbeck and Pearl Gerlach; and a brother, Vincent Pfeifer.