SPRINGVIEW — Kenneth Millard, 61 passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home in Springview.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Springview.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and continue on Saturday at the church until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family in his name.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Millard, please visit Tribute Store.