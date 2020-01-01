SPRINGVIEW — Kenneth Millard, 61 passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home in Springview.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and continue on Saturday at the church until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family in his name.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Millard, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hoch Funeral Homes, Inc
1320 E. 4th St.
Ainsworth-1226, NE 69210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:30AM
New Hope Community Church
223 N. Main St.
Springview, NE 68778
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Funeral Service begins.

Tags