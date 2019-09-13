Kenneth Lesiak, 60

FULLERTON — Kenneth Joseph Lesiak, 60, of Fullerton went to his heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Revs. David Fulton and Richard Whiteing officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a rosary service at 7, at the church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Kenny was born Dec. 12, 1958, to Louis and Bernice (Jazwick) Lesiak in Fullerton. He grew up on the family farm south of Fullerton. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1977. After that, he attended Hastings Technical School for one year. He then returned to Fullerton to farm and ranch with his father.
On July 11, 1992, he was united in marriage to Kelly Dillon in Grand Island. To this union, two daughters were born: Maggie and Makenzie. Kenny was always supportive of his daughters and attended all of their activities.
He loved his cattle, playing cards and traveling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly of Fullerton; daughters, Maggie Lesiak of Kearney and Makenzie Lesiak of Lincoln; siblings, Bob (Charlotte) Lesiak of Albuquerque, N.M., Ron Lesiak of Fullerton, Tom (Angie) Lesiak of Clarks, Mary Liebig of Columbus, Dale (Linda) Lesiak of Fullerton, Rose (Lee) Zlomke of Lincoln, John (Koleen) Lesiak of Central City, Sue (Bob) Malander of Belgrade, Karen (Jerry) Niewohner of Albion and Jane Francis of Holdrege; father-in-law, Larry Dillon of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Karey (Keith) Killion of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Dan Dillon of Billerica, Mass., Wayne (Dorothy) Dillon of Altamonte Springs, Fla., and Jeff (Laurie) Dillon of Olathe, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Margaret Dillon; brother-in-law, Dick Liebig; and family friend, Bernard Liljehorn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.