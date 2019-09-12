FULLERTON — Kenneth Joseph Lesiak, 60, of Fullerton went to his heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Revs. David Fulton and Richard Whiteing officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a rosary service at 7, at the church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.