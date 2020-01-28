Kenneth Nash Kittel Sr. 83, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home after a long illness.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial with full military honors after serving 40 years in the Navy will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
More details will appear later.
