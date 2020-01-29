Kenneth Nash Kittel Sr. 83, of Grand Island died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home after a long illness.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial with full military honors after serving 40 years in the Navy will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Hall County Hero Flight to help with the Grand Island Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery.
Ken was born on July 25, 1936, at Grand Island, the son of Andrew and Gladys (Nash) Kittel.
From his marriage to Joan A. Thavenet, they were blessed with children, Kenneth Jr., Kevin, Kraig, Kern, and Kolette (Koko). On Sept. 27, 2002, he married Judy R. Boothe, sharing the lives of Martin and Karen and 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Survivors of the immediate family include his wife, Judy; four sons; two daughters; 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters; and his son, Kraig; along with his former wife of eight years, Bonnie Stevens-Kittel.