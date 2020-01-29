Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....FREEZING FOG MAY CAUSE ROADWAYS TO BE SLICK. THIS FOG ADVISORY BEGINS SIGNIFICANTLY EARLIER THAN THE ORIGINAL ISSUANCE INDICATES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&